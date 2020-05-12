Anniversary Games: 2020 staging at London Stadium cancelled

The Anniversary Games was one of the few remaining notable events on the 2020 sporting calendar

British Athletics has confirmed the cancellation of the Anniversary Games – scheduled for July 4-5 at the London Stadium – due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The annual athletics showcase was launched following the hosting of the 2012 Olympic Games and the track-and-field competition is part of the Diamond League series.

The London Stadium, which hosts West Ham's home matches, is usually reconfigured each summer to stage the flagship event.

Joanna Coates, UK Athletics CEO, said: "We are hugely disappointed to confirm the cancellation of one of the flagship events of the global athletics calendar, but we must place the safety of the entire athletics family at the forefront of every decision we make during these unprecedented times and ensure we are following Government advice."

West Ham announced they had an agreement in place that ensured they would be able to play their rescheduled Premier League matches at the London Stadium, even if the suspended season continued into the summer months.

Coates, who only took over as chief executive of UK Athletics in February, warned the cancellation of the track-and-field event will be a big financial blow.

"Cancelling the event will have a significant financial impact on UKA and the wider sport," Coates added.

The revenue we generate from events - through ticketing, broadcast and sponsorship helps administer the sport and provide the essential governance services that we, as an NGB, oversee.

"We're incredibly thankful to our commercial partners, some of which are continuing to support us during these tough times but there will be a substantial reduction in income from the cancellation of this event and this will have an impact moving forwards."