Christian Coleman faces ban after Athletics Integrity Unit charge

Christian Coleman faces up to a two-year ban

World 100m champion Christian Coleman has been provisionally suspended after violating anti-doping whereabouts rules, the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) has confirmed.

The American sprinter, who preempted the announcement in a lengthy statement on Twitter on Tuesday night, faces up to a two-year ban which would see him miss the postponed Tokyo Olympics next year.

Y’all know this is wrong @aiu_athletics something needs to change. “Integrity unity” smh pic.twitter.com/Z2TQvNt8hQ — Christian Coleman (@__coleman) June 16, 2020

Three failures to properly file whereabouts information in a 12-month period can result in a one or two-year suspension.

Coleman said he had unsuccessfully appealed against the whereabouts strike for a missed test on December 9, 2019, which follow two other failures occurred on January 16, 2019 and April 26, 2019.

The 24-year-old escaped suspension for a previous whereabouts charge last year when USADA, after receiving guidance from the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) on how to calculate the 12-month window, withdrew the charge.

"I want to make you all aware of a situation I'm currently dealing with," Coleman said. "A few days ago, the AIU came to a decision that I've been appealing for six months that I missed a test on December 9th, 2019.

"And now this might result in me being suspended from other filing failures that occurred well over a year ago at this point."

Coleman could now miss the Tokyo Olympics next year

The sprinter said he was out Christmas shopping on December 9, accusing anti-doping agents of "a purposeful attempt to get me to miss a test".

"Don't tell me I "missed" a test if you sneak up on my door (parked outside the gate and walked through...there's no record of anyone coming to my place) without my knowledge," said Coleman.

"Knocked while I was Christmas shopping five minutes away at the mall (I have receipts and bank statements) and didn't even bother to call me or attempt to reach me.

"I was more than ready and available for testing if I had received a phone call I could've taken the drug test the next day on December 10th, 2019."

Coleman won the men's 100m in Doha last year and helped the United States to 4x100m gold

The sprinter later demanded an apology from USADA.

Coleman, who insists he has never used performance-enhancing drugs, also called for change in the system and "reform" within the sport.

"This isn't justice for anybody. Not me, not them, not the sport, who wins here?" he said.

Coleman added: "I am willing to take a drug test every single day for the rest of my career for all I care to prove my innocence."