Usain Bolt reveals the name of his baby daughter
By PA Media
Last Updated: 08/07/20 1:09pm
Sprinter Usain Bolt has revealed the name of his baby daughter.
Bolt's partner Kasi Bennett gave birth to their first child on May 17, and the 33-year-old revealed on Twitter they have named their daughter Olympia Lightning Bolt.
Girl Dad #OlympiaLightningBolt pic.twitter.com/LLlQMAaTvH— Usain St. Leo Bolt (@usainbolt) July 7, 2020
"I want to wish my gf Kasi a happy birthday," Bolt wrote on Twitter on Tuesday evening.
"I want nothing but happiness for you and will continue to doing my best keeping a smile on your face.
"We have started a new chapter together with our daughter Olympia Lightning Bolt."
I want to wish my gf @kasi__b a happy birthday. I get to spend ur special day with u. I want nothing but happiness for u & will continue to doing my best keeping a smile on ur face. We have started a new chapter together with our daughter Olympia Lightning Bolt ⚡️🎉🎊💫 pic.twitter.com/FhlwdaF2Zx— Usain St. Leo Bolt (@usainbolt) July 7, 2020
The Jamaican sprinter, who holds world records in the 100 metres, 200 metres and 4 x 100 metres relay, retired from athletics after the 2017 World Championships.