Athletics News

Home

Usain Bolt reveals the name of his baby daughter

Last Updated: 08/07/20 1:09pm

Usain Bolt has revealed the name of his baby daughter
Usain Bolt has revealed the name of his baby daughter

Sprinter Usain Bolt has revealed the name of his baby daughter.

Bolt's partner Kasi Bennett gave birth to their first child on May 17, and the 33-year-old revealed on Twitter they have named their daughter Olympia Lightning Bolt.

"I want to wish my gf Kasi a happy birthday," Bolt wrote on Twitter on Tuesday evening.

"I want nothing but happiness for you and will continue to doing my best keeping a smile on your face.

Also See:

"We have started a new chapter together with our daughter Olympia Lightning Bolt."

The Jamaican sprinter, who holds world records in the 100 metres, 200 metres and 4 x 100 metres relay, retired from athletics after the 2017 World Championships.

Trending

Around Sky Sports

Get Sky Sports

Your sport. Your way. 8 dedicated channels

Watch on NOW TV

Watch all the action with a Sky Sports Pass

Win Win Win

Win in our free to enter competitions section

Free Golf Game

Play amazing courses on PC, tablet or mobile!

©2020 Sky UK