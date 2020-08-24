Athletics News

Usain Bolt self-isolating amid coronavirus fears as he awaits test results

Bolt announced on social media he has taken the decision to self-isolate as he waits for test results

Last Updated: 24/08/20 6:19pm

Usain Bolt is waiting for the result of a coronavirus test
Eight-time Olympic champion Usain Bolt says he is self-isolating amid fears he may have contracted the coronavirus.

The world 100 and 200 metre record holder posted a video on social media in response to reports that he had tested positive for COVID-19.

Bolt, who turned 34 on Friday, says he took a coronavirus test on Saturday and is still awaiting the results.

Bolt has won eight sprint gold medals at the Olympics
"Just waking up, like everybody else, I've checked social media," Bolt said. "Saw that social media say that I'm confirmed to have COVID-19.

"I did a test on Saturday to leave because I have work. I'm trying to be responsible so I'm going to stay in and stay here for my friends.

Stay Safe my ppl 🙏🏿

"I'm going to quarantine myself and wait on the confirmation to see what is the protocol and how should I go about quarantining myself from the ministry of health.

"I talked to all my friends and tell them that if they've come in contact with me, you should - just to be safe - quarantine by yourself and just to take it easy."

