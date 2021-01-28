US gymnast Nia Dennis' floor routine celebrating 'black excellence' goes viral

1:48 US college gymnast Nia Dennis performs a routine celebrating 'black excellence' inspired by the Black Lives Matter protests. Pictures courtesy of @UCLAGymnastics/PAC12Network US college gymnast Nia Dennis performs a routine celebrating 'black excellence' inspired by the Black Lives Matter protests. Pictures courtesy of @UCLAGymnastics/PAC12Network

US gymnast Nia Dennis' floor routine celebrating "black excellence" has gone viral.

Dennis, an athlete at the University of California in Los Angeles (UCLA), incorporated songs by artists including Kendrick Lamar, Beyonce and Missy Elliott.

The 21-year-old said Black Lives Matter protests inspired the performance on Saturday, which saw her kneel with her fist in the air.

"I had to... for the culture," she wrote on Instagram.

A video shared by UCLA Gymnastics was viewed more than nine million times on social media.

The routine wowed the judges, who awarded her a score of 9.95 out of 10 for the performance, and earned her praise from celebrities, fellow athletes and fans.

US rapper Missy Elliott shared the video on social media and former US First Lady Michelle Obama wrote: "Now that's what I call fierce! You're a star."

Dennis has gone viral for the second time for her gymnastics. She made headlines in 2020 for a routine set to a medley of Beyonce songs.