Letesenbet Gidey breaks two-day-old women's 10,000m world record

Letesenbet Gidey now holds the 5000m and 10,000m world records

Letesenbet Gidey has broken the women's 10,000-metre world record, just two days after Sifan Hassan broke it at the same track in the Netherlands.

The Ethiopian set a new record of 29 minutes, 1.03 seconds at the Ethiopian Olympic trials, which are being held in Hengelo.

Gidey took 5.79 seconds off the mark set by Hassan on Sunday. Hassan, an Ethiopian-born Dutch runner, had bettered the previous record held by Ethiopian Almaz Ayanas by over 10 seconds.

"I expected to run a world record", said the 23-year-old Gidey, who become the first woman to hold both the 5,000 and 10,000 world records since Ingrid Kristiansen of Norway in 1986.

"I'd like to try to break the world record again and break 29 minutes."

Gidey broke the 5,000m world record last October.

"What a special night, I am so proud that after the 5,000 metres world record I am now the 10,000 metres world record holder as well. In this Olympic year, it is the perfect preparation."

All four men's and women's 5,000m and 10,000m world records have been broken over the last 10 months, thanks in part to pacing lights on the track and advancements in shoe technology that feature carbon plates and thick foam insoles, enabling athletes to rip up the record books.

On Tuesday, the blue lights on the inside of the track were moving at a world record pace.