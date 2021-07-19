Olivia Breen: British Paralympian 'speechless' after sprint briefs called 'too short and inappropriate'

Olivia Breen competing in the women's long jump final at the British Athletics Championships back in June

Double Paralympic world champion Olivia Breen said she was left speechless after an official at the English Championships remarked that her sprint briefs were "too short and inappropriate".

Breen, who won world gold in the T35-38 4x100m in 2015 and then the T38 long jump two years later, will be competing at the Paralympics next month.

The 24-year-old, who has cerebral palsy, questioned whether a male competitor would have faced similar comments after her briefs were queried upon finishing the long jump in Bedford on Sunday.

"I am always very grateful for the incredible volunteers who officiate at athletics events," said Breen, who also won T38 long jump gold for Wales at the 2018 Commonwealth Games, on Twitter.

"They do an amazing job and make it possible for us to compete. However, tonight I feel quite disappointed because just as I finished my long jump competition at the English Championships, one of the female officials felt it necessary to inform me that my sprint briefs were too short and inappropriate. I was left speechless.

"I have been wearing the same sprint style briefs for many years and they are specifically designed for competing in.

"I will hopefully be wearing them in Tokyo. It made me question whether a male competitor would be similarly criticised. I hope no other female athletes had similar issues.

"I recognise that there needs to be regulations and guidelines in relation to competition kit but women should not be made to feel self-conscious about what they are wearing when competing but should feel comfortable and at ease."

British Athletics and England Athletics have been approached for comment.