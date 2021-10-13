Agnes Tirop: Two-time World Championships bronze medallist found dead at her home in Kenya

Agnes Tirop celebrates winning bronze in the Women's 10,000m final at the World Athletics Championships in Doha in 2019

Kenyan runner Agnes Tirop, a two-time World Championships bronze medallist, has been found dead at her home, the country's track federation said on Wednesday.

Athletics Kenya said it was still working to uncover details of the incident but it had been informed of Tirop's death. She was 25.

Her body was found at her home in Iten in western Kenya, a town renowned as a training base for distance runners.

Police did not immediately give out any details other than to say they were investigating.

Athletics Kenya said the country had "lost a jewel".

Tirop won bronze medals in the women's 10,000m at the 2017 and 2019 World Championships and finished fourth in the 5,000m at the Tokyo Olympics.

Last month, Tirop broke the world record in the women-only 10km road race.

Her career took off when she won the world cross-country title in 2015 at the age of 19 to become the second youngest champion ever.