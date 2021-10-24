Letesenbet Gidey: Ethiopian breaks half marathon world record in Valencia

Letesenbet Gidey won bronze in the 10,000 metres at the Tokyo Olympics

Ethiopia's Letesenbet Gidey took more than a minute off the previous women's world half-marathon record at the Valencia Half Marathon Trinidad Alfonso on Sunday.

Gidey, who is also the world 5,000m and 10,000m record-holder, finished in one hour, two minutes and 52 seconds as she smashed the one hour, four minutes and two seconds mark set by Kenya's Ruth Chepngetich in April.

The 23-year-old's 10km split was 29:45 minutes, around 35 seconds better than the pace of Chepngetich when she set the record in April, and she steadily improved in sunny conditions to cruise to victory.

"I'm so happy to break the world record in my first half marathon and my first race for the NN Running Team. Gracias Valencia," Gidey, the Tokyo Olympics 10,000 metres bronze medallist, said.

In the men's race, Kenya's Abel Kipchumba made a late charge to win in 58:07 minutes, moving him to sixth on the world all-time list.

Fellow Kenyan Rhonex Kipruto was second in 58:09 and Daniel Mateiko was third in 58:26 as the top seven men finished the World Athletics Elite Label road race inside 59 minutes.