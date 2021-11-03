Rana Reider: UK Athletics instructs sprinters to stop working with US coach accused of sexual misconduct

Rana Reider has been the coach of British sprinters Adam Gemili and Daryll Neita

British sprinters Adam Gemili and Daryll Neita have been ordered by UK Athletics (UKA) to "cease all association" with American coach Rana Reider after "multiple complaints of sexual misconduct" were made against him.

UK Athletics has acted after receiving information from the US Center for SafeSport about the conduct of Reider, 51.

The governing body has taken advice from members of its standards, ethics and rules committee on due process with the decision urging both athletes, who are currently coached by Reider, not to be associated with him at the present time.

Gemili competed for Team GB at the Tokyo Olympics

It is also understood that if athletes choose to remain part of his training group, they will have their membership into the World Class Programme suspended. UKA will also help source alternative coaching where required.

A UKA statement read: "As part of UK Athletics' commitment to ensuring appropriate conduct is consistent across all areas without any exceptions, we completed additional due diligence where issues have been raised about the support personnel of UK athletes.

"Following information from the US Center for SafeSport that multiple complaints of sexual misconduct have been made against coach Rana Reider and that an investigation in the US is imminent, UK Athletics has informed UK athletes currently being coached by him to cease all association until the conclusion of this process."

Neita was part of the Team GB bronze-medal winning 4 x 100m team in Tokyo

Both Gemili and Neita competed for Team GB at the Olympic Games in Tokyo, with Neita winning a bronze medal in the women's 4x100m relay.

Reider has also coached elite athletes such as Christian Taylor, Andre De Grasse, Tianna Bartoletta and Dafne Schippers.

Reider's lawyer, Ryan Stevens, told the Guardian the allegations against his client were "unvetted" and "unproven".

The US Center for SafeSport has been contacted for comment by Sky Sports News.