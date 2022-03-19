Yaroslava Mahuchikh: Ukrainian wins gold at World Indoor Championships after three-day drive from homeland

Yaroslava Mahuchikh drove for three days from war-torn Ukraine to take gold in Belgrade at the World Indoor Championships

Ukraine's Yaroslava Mahuchikh won high jump gold at the World Indoor Championships after driving for three days from her war-torn homeland to compete.

The 20-year-old set a world-leading clearance of 2.02m to claim the title in Belgrade to add gold to the bronze at the Olympic Games last year and silver at the 2019 World Championships.

She was in third having cleared 2.00m before posting her winning jump with her first attempt at the height.

Standing ovations in Belgrade for Yaroslava Mahuchikh 🇺🇦👏



The 20-year-old adds #WorldIndoorChamps 🥇 to her 2019 world outdoor 🥈 and Olympic 🥉 pic.twitter.com/5vfmCZQxb0 — World Athletics (@WorldAthletics) March 19, 2022

Afterwards, Mahuchikh said her triumph shows "Ukrainian people never give up" and that her nation will do "everything" for victory.

"I do jump for a medal for our Ukraine, Ukrainian people for now in Ukraine, and for our military as it protects our country.

"And now I protect our country on the track and show that Ukrainian people never give up - and it's a strong nation which will do everything to win."

Mahuchikh had looked to be set for the bronze medal but she then made 2.00m with her third attempt at the height. She then produced a first-time clearance at 2.02m to strike gold.

Australia's Eleanor Patterson won silver and Kazakhstan's Nadezhda Dubovitskaya took bronze with Britain's Emily Borthwick 10th.

Mariya Lasitskene, who won gold in the Olympics representing the Russian Olympic Committee team, was ruled out of the competition after World Athletics banned athletes and officials from Russia and Belarus.