Dina Asher-Smith takes 200m bronze at World Championships, dedicating the medal to her grandmother's memory

Great Britain's Dina Asher-Smith celebrates following the 200m final at the World Athletics Championships. (Photo: Martin Rickett/PA Wire/PA Images)

Britain's Dina Asher-Smith secured the 200m bronze medal at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon.

Asher-Smith, the defending champion, ran 22.02 seconds at Hayward Field to win GB's third medal in these championships, losing the title she won three years ago in Doha to pre-race favourite Shericka Jackson.

Jackson, adding to her silver from the 100m, triumphed with a 21.45 second time, a personal best and championship record, while Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce came second.

Jamaica's Shericka Jackson seizes the gold medal. (Photo: Martin Rickett/PA Wire/PA Images)

On Thursday in Eugene she started well and managed to hold off the challenge of Nigeria's Aminatou Seyni and the USA's Abby Steiner to seal her podium spot.

"I am so happy. The calibre of that final was insane. All those women are capable of running sub-22 and I don't think we've ever been in a World final with that kind of talent," Asher-Smith said.

"For me I knew that I just had to run as fast as my legs were going to carry me and really pray and hope that it was enough to get on the podium. I am so happy to have got it."

Asher-Smith (right) won Britain's third medal at these championships. (Photo: Martin Rickett/PA Wire/PA Images)

Asher-Smith was filled with emotion as she celebrated and dedicated the medal win to her late grandmother.

"She is an incredible woman and my whole family wouldn't be who we are without her, without her hard work and her sacrifices for us. She came to help the NHS post-war. She was a nurse all her life and worked at Lewisham Hospital," the 26-year-old said.

"Some things have happened and I've been like 'thank you grandma, thank you' because I know she's sending me these good vibes.

"I had to take myself from being so profoundly sad to being OK to race. But when you are in this type of calibre being OK to race isn't good enough. You need to be excellent. It's something I've never really struggled with before.

"My brain wasn't in the room. It felt like I was watching myself do stuff.

"It's been such a strange way to do it. I knew I was in great shape but it's that psychological element which is so important to running at this kind of level.

Asher-Smith dedicates her medal-winning performance to the memory of her late grandmother. (Photo: Martin Rickett/PA Wire/PA Images)

"There's no timeline on that kind of thing and the team psych has done an amazing job to get my brain and body on the same page. I am in great shape but your mind has to be there too.

"My victories are always dedicated to my family and my team and everyone who has helped me to this point."

Asher-Smith had already equalled her British record of 10.83 seconds when she came fourth in the 100m final on Sunday, just outside of the medals, as Jamaica - led by Fraser-Pryce - claimed a clean sweep. She will next run in the 4x100m relays with the final set for Saturday.

The USA's Noah Lyles took the men's 200m title in 19.31 seconds ahead of teammates Kenny Bednarek and Erriyon Knighton.