World Athletics Championships: Keely Hodgkinson wins 800m silver medal for Great Britiain

Keely Hodgkinson secured a silver medal in the 800m for Great Britain on the final day of the World Athletics Championships in Oregon.

Hodgkinson, a silver medallist at the Tokyo Olympic Games, ran a season's best time of 1:56.38 in the final and was just eight hundredths behind winner Athing Mu.

Hodgkinson went into the home straight closing on Mu, after the Olympic champion had made her move with around 200m to go. Although Mu left a gap on the inside, the American used her long stride to just keep the Brit at bay.

Hodgkinson's silver medal adds further to the great success of Britain's middle-distance athletes at the World Athletics Championships, after Jake Wightman's gold medal in the 1500m and Laura Muir's bronze over the same distance.

The women's 4 x 400m relay team of Jessie Knight, Victoria Ohuruogu, Nicole Yeargin and Laviai Nielsen concluded the Championships by winning a bronze medal.

