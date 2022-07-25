Team England's Max Burgin forced to withdraw from Commonwealth Games after DVT

Max Burgin has been diagnosed with deep vein thrombosis

Team England's Max Burgin - a medal prospect in the 800m - has been forced to withdraw from the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games through injury.

The Halifax Harriers athlete was diagnosed with deep vein thrombosis [DVT] whilst in Oregon. He initially travelled there to represent Great Britain in the recent World Athletics Championships.

Max - coached by his father Ian - pulled out of his 800m heat with what was initially believed to be a calf strain in his right leg. After further investigation, it was revealed to be DVT.

"It's gutting to have now missed out on two major champs over a medical issue that came out of nowhere," Burgin said.

"It just seems like terrible bad luck, but I'm sure soon my fortune's will change and I'll be competing regularly at future champs, having the success I know I can achieve."

The 20-year-old flew out to America with the world leading time over 800m; he ran 1:43.52 in Finland - a time that put him fourth on the all-time national list.

"This [DVT] is something that can be fixed easily and relatively quickly. I'm aiming and looking forward to representing my country again soon."

Kelly Sotherton, Team England's team leader for athletics at Birmingham 2022, shared her dismay for the young athlete.

"First and foremost, we hope Max has a quick recovery and send him our best wishes," Sotherton said.

"Max was a real medal hope for Team England in Birmingham. All of us feel desperately sad for him that he won't get the opportunity to demonstrate just what a brilliantly talented athlete he is in front of a home crowd in Birmingham.

"Max is still only 20 and has a very promising career ahead of him.

''We wish him all the very best for future success, including, I'm sure, at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Australia, " Sotherton added.

The athletics action on the track starts on Tuesday, August 2, with marathons happening on the roads around Birmingham prior to that on Saturday.