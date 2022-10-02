London Marathon: Yalemzerf Yehualaw wins women's race while Amos Kipruto takes glory in the men's

Ethiopia's Yalemzerf Yehualaw stormed to victory in the women's race ahead of last year's winner Joyciline Jepkosgei

Ethiopia's Yalemzerf Yehualaw recovered from a fall to storm to victory in the women's London Marathon on Sunday ahead of last year's winner Joyciline Jepkosgei.

The 23-year-old appeared to trip on a speed bump with six miles remaining but recovered to rejoin the leading pack and came home in 2:17.25, the third fastest time at the event.

"I did not see the bump coming. I have some feeling in my hip and knee," she said.

"I had confidence I could run well. I am so happy to win on my first time in London. People were shouting a lot and it inspired me."

Yehuala, who only ran her first competitive marathon in April in Germany, made light work of the field in London.

Defending champion Joyciline Jepkosgei of Kenya had to settle for second.

In the absence of world record holder and twice London Marathon champion Brigid Kosgei, who withdrew due to a hamstring injury, seven women had pulled clear by the halfway stage, led by Ethiopia's Ashete Bekere.

One by one the leading group dropped out, with Yehualaw and Jepkosgei picking up the pace to open up a gap over the field with five kilometres remaining.

Yehualaw established a commanding lead in the closing stages, crossing the line ahead of Jepkosgei and Ethiopia's Alemu Megertu in third.

Kenya's Amos Kipruto won the men's race

London debutant Amos Kipruto, a world bronze medallist in Doha in 2019, won the men's race.

The 30-year-old Kenyan clocked 2:04.39 ahead of Ethiopia's Leul Gebresilase with Bashir Abdi of Belgium in third.

The first Briton home was 28-year-old Weynay Ghebresilasie, who was born in Eritrea but qualified to represent Great Britain last year, in ninth.

"Before the 2012 Olympics my country was not in a good situation, I was in the army and I didn't like that, that's why I stayed in Britain," he said.

"My plan is to run at the World Championships and the Paris Olympics. I will try to prepare for my next London Marathon and hopefully run for Great Britain."

Instagram Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

The men's wheelchair title was retained by Switzerland's Marcel Hug in a course record time of 1 hour, 24 minutes and 38 seconds.

He won a sprint finish against American Daniel Romanchuk with Britain's David Weir, in his 23rd London Marathon, coming home in third.

Catherine Debrunner made it a Swiss double with victory in the women's wheelchair race in 1:38.24.

Eden Rainbow-Cooper, 21, claimed another third place for Britain behind Susannah Scaroni of the USA.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

England's Euro 2022 winners Leah Williamson, Ellen White and Jill Scott were the official starters of this year's London Marathon.

This year's race is taking place in October for the third and final time, after it was moved in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Marathon will return to its traditional April date in next year.