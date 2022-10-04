Jim Redmond, father of former British 400m runner Derek, dies aged 81

Derek Redmond was helped towards the finish line by his father, Jim, in Barcelona

Jim Redmond, whose intervention to help his stricken son Derek cross the finish line in Barcelona in 1992 became one of the most famous Olympic moments, has died at the age of 81.

Redmond ran from his seat in the crowd to embrace Derek, who had torn his hamstring at the top of the home straight in his men's 400 metres semi-final.

Footage of Redmond helping his son cross the line in the Olympic Stadium has been viewed millions of times since.

Paying tribute to Redmond, the British Olympic Association said his was an Olympic moment that will "never be forgotten".

The International Olympic Committee said on its Twitter feed: "Our thoughts are with Derek Redmond and his family following the death of his father, Jim.

"Together, they brought us one of the most inspirational moments in Olympic history."

Four-time Olympic gold medallist Michael Johnson, part of the United States team which won the 4x400m title in Barcelona, also paid tribute.

He tweeted: "I remember this so clearly. The love and support Derek's dad had for his son was on full display in front of the world in that difficult moment. Condolences to Derek and his family."