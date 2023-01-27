Dina Asher-Smith sets new British 60m record in Germany

Dina Asher-Smith set a new British 60m record in Germany

Dina Asher-Smith set a new British 60m record of 7.04 seconds at the World Indoor Tour in Germany on Friday.

The 27-year-old bettered Asha Philip's previous best of 7.06 seconds to win the European title in Belgrade in 2017 as she beat Poland's Ewa Swoboda, who clocked 7.09 seconds.

Reigning world indoor champion Mujinga Kambundji, of Switzerland, finished third in 7.11 seconds.

"I'm really happy to have run a British record today, it was one of my indoor aims so I'm really happy to have ticked that off kind of on my second race of the season," Asher-Smith told World Athletics.

"I'm just hoping to continue running fast and enjoy the next few races I have coming up.

Dina Asher-Smith celebrates her British record

"I was just hoping to put together a good race today, you never know, you can have your fingers crossed and hope for a good time but sometimes it just doesn't happen, trust me we've all been there.

"I was just focused on ticking off what I needed to do in the race, making sure I stayed focus and ran my race plan, I knew if I did that I'd be in with a shot of a really good time. I'd have loved to have run a little faster but I'm taking this one."

Asher-Smith is set to be back in action at the UK Athletics Indoor Championships in Birmingham on February 18-19 as she looks to go even faster.

The Brit, who had been forced to withdraw from the Commonwealth Games last year, added that she is not anticipating being involved at the European Indoor Championship in March as she gears up for the outdoor season.