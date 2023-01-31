Sir Mo Farah to give London Marathon 'one more shot' and says 2023 likely to be final year of career

Sir Mo Farah finished third at the London Marathon in 2019

Sir Mo Farah will wave goodbye to the London Marathon in April, after admitting that this year's event will be his last.

Farah has been confirmed on the entry list for the men's elite race this year after missing last year's event due to injury.

He will be 40 by the time the London Marathon comes around on April 23 and he wants at least one last hurrah in front of his home fans.

"It's been an amazing career and taking part in the London Marathon is a very big deal," Britain's most successful track athlete said.

"I was gutted not to race last year and I just want to give it one more shot. It depends on my body. I just want to get to the start line and see what I can manage. I'm just taking one race at a time.

"I'm not a spring chicken any more. You can't keep coming back in the right shape and, for me, I'd love to be able to finish it at home.

"We are getting closer to the end of my career, for sure."

Farah's best finish at his home race was in 2018 when he finished in third place

Next year, Paris hosts the Olympics and it is unlikely that Farah will be appearing for Team GB for the fourth time. But he still could represent his country, with the World Championships held in Budapest later this year.

"I'm not going to go to the Olympics and I think 2023 will be my last year," he added.

"But if it came down to it towards the end of the year and you did get picked for your country, I'd never turn that down.

"But like I say, I'm just taking it one race at a time and getting ready for the London Marathon, which is a big one."

Farah last appeared in London in 2019, when he finished in fifth place, having finished third in 2018.

"It's been a little different. Throughout my career, I've always approached every race knowing you've got to do the right training.

"So it's been a little while. But I'll be preparing well, I'll head out to Ethiopia and put in a lot of solid training and see what I can do when it comes to April."