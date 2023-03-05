Eilish McColgan breaks Paula Radcliffe’s British women's 10,000m record in California

Britain's Eilish McColgan has added to her list of records

Eilish McColgan broke Paula Radcliffe's 21-year-old British women's 10,000m record at the Sound Running Ten in California.

McColgan clocked 30:00.86 to win the event, shattering Radcliffe's mark of 30:01.09 that she set when winning the European title in Munich in 2002.

Like Radcliffe, McColgan is set to shift her focus to the marathon distance and is planning to compete in London next month.

McColgan, who won the 10,000m title at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham last year, now holds British records from 5,000m up to half-marathon distance.

"I'm absolutely buzzing," said McColgan. "Two years ago I ran a big PB [personal best] here so it's nice to be back with the crowds. I knew I was in really good shape but to have it all come together on the day doesn't always happen."