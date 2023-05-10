Dina Asher-Smith: World champion to compete in London Diamond League 12 months prior to Paris 2024 Olympics
British sprinter Dina Asher-Smith will use the London Diamond League event to prepare for the Athletics World Championships in Budapest. Her appearance at the London Stadium will come 12 months ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympics, where the 27-year-old is set to be a medal contender.
By PA Sport
Last Updated: 10/05/23 5:02pm
British sprinter Dina Asher-Smith has announced she will race in the 100m during the Diamond League meeting at London Stadium on Sunday July 23.
The 27-year-old's appearance will be a key part of her preparation for the following month's World Athletics Championships in Budapest.
Asher-Smith, the 2019 world 200m champion, set a then British 100m record of 10.99 seconds at the stadium in 2015.
The two-time Olympic relay bronze medallist will compete at the venue for the first time since 2019 when she finished second to Jamaica's Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce in the 100m.
"I have some fantastic memories in the stadium, so it will be amazing to hopefully add more to those in July," Asher-Smith said in a statement.
"With the event only a few weeks before Budapest, it will also be a key race in my preparation, so expect a really exciting race."