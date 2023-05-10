Dina Asher-Smith: World champion to compete in London Diamond League 12 months prior to Paris 2024 Olympics

Dina Asher-Smith celebrates victory after winning the Birmingham World Indoor Tour final

British sprinter Dina Asher-Smith has announced she will race in the 100m during the Diamond League meeting at London Stadium on Sunday July 23.

The 27-year-old's appearance will be a key part of her preparation for the following month's World Athletics Championships in Budapest.

Asher-Smith, the 2019 world 200m champion, set a then British 100m record of 10.99 seconds at the stadium in 2015.

The two-time Olympic relay bronze medallist will compete at the venue for the first time since 2019 when she finished second to Jamaica's Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce in the 100m.

"I have some fantastic memories in the stadium, so it will be amazing to hopefully add more to those in July," Asher-Smith said in a statement.

"With the event only a few weeks before Budapest, it will also be a key race in my preparation, so expect a really exciting race."