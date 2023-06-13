Tori Bowie: Olympic medallist died from childbirth complications, her former agent confirms

Tori Bowie died from childbirth complications last month at the age of 32, her former agent has confirmed

Three-time Olympic medallist Tori Bowie died from complications related to childbirth, her former agent has confirmed.

Bowie died at the age of 32 at her Florida home in early May and her former representative Kimberly Holland has spoken to American television in an attempt to put an end to speculation.

"Unfortunately, so many people, including the media, are making speculations that she did something to herself, which is very hurtful," Holland told CBS News after confirming Bowie was in labour at the time of her death.

"So hopefully, now knowing the truth, there will be many apologies."

Bowie won 4x100m relay gold, 100m silver and 200m bronze for USA at the 2016 Rio Olympics, and the following year claimed individual 100m gold at the World Championships in London.

A report from the Orange County Medical Examiner Office estimated Bowie to be eight months pregnant, and also said she was undergoing labour at the time of her death in May.

Her death was confirmed in a statement released by her management last month whic read: "We're devastated to share the very sad news that Tori Bowie has passed away.

"We've lost a client, dear friend, daughter and sister. Tori was a champion...a beacon of light that shined so bright!

"We're truly heartbroken and our prayers are with the family and friends."

Among those to pay tribute at the time of the announcement were two-time world 200m champion Noah Lyles and Jamaica's three-time Olympic champion Shelly Ann Fraser-Pryce:

Lyles said: "This breaks my heart to hear, and I will keep the family in my prayers."

Fraser-Pryce said: "My heart breaks for the family of Tori Bowie. A great competitor and source of light. Your energy and smile will always be with me. Rest in peace."