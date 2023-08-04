Commonwealth Games: Canadian province Alberta withdraws bid to host in 2030 over cost concerns

Birmingham hosted the Commonwealth Games in 2022, replacing original host city of Durban in South Africa

The government of Alberta has pulled its support for a bid to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games due to rising costs.

The Canadian province had considered a joint bid for the Games, centred around Edmonton and Calgary. However, Tourism and Sports Minister Joseph Schow said the cost was estimated at £1.5bn - a bill "to high for the province to bear".

The decision is another blow for Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) after Hamilton, Ontario, which hosted the inaugural Games in 1930, suspended its bid and Australian state Victoria last month withdrew as host of the 2026 Games due to projected cost overruns.

Fireworks light up at Carrara Stadium during the closing ceremony of the 2018 Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast, Australia

The Commonwealth Games is a multi-sport tournament that takes place every four years and has only ever been cancelled during the Second World War.

Glasgow hosted the event in 2014, and government figures suggest the total cost was around £543m ($691m), while last year's event was held in Birmingham after the CGF stripped South African city Durban of hosting rights back in 2017.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has said he would support a bid for the capital to host in 2026, but said any final decision would need to be made by the government.

After Alberta's decision to pull the plug on their bid to host in 2030, Commonwealth Sport Canada said in a statement: "We believe the recent decision by the Victorian government to withdraw from the 2026 Commonwealth Games was a significant factor in Alberta's decision, as well as an over-dependence on taxpayers support for the planning and delivery of the Games.

"Commonwealth Sport Canada is profoundly disappointed in Alberta Governments decision but respects their right to make this decision."

The Alberta government had committed up to $2 million and the city of Edmonton another $1 million to explore the feasibility of hosting the Games.

The initial plan was to host the Games over 11 days in August 2030 with competitions and events spread between Calgary and Edmonton, as well as the Tsuut'ina Nation and Enoch Cree Nation.