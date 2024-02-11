Kelvin Kiptum: World marathon record holder dies in car accident aged 24

World Athletics president Seb Coe said: "We are shocked and deeply saddened to learn of the devastating loss of Kelvin Kiptum and his coach, Gervais Hakizimana"; Kiptum, 24, broke the course record for the London Marathon last year

World marathon record holder and London Marathon winner Kelvin Kiptum has died aged 24 in a road accident in Kenya, it has been announced.

Kiptum's coach, Gervais Hakizimana, was also killed in the crash.

Kenyan member of parliament Gideon Kimaiyo confirmed the pair's death in a statement on X.

Mr Kimaiyo said: "It is with heavy hearts that we learn of the passing of Kelvin Kiptum, the world marathon record holder, and his coach in a tragic accident along the Eldoret-Kaptagat road.

"Kelvin Kiptum was at the prime of his career, a legend in his own right. It's a tough one to take.

"Our thoughts are with their families during this incredibly difficult time. The people of Keiyo South are saddened by this loss. May their souls rest in eternal peace."

Kiptum broke the course record for the London Marathon last year, winning the men's event in the second-fastest marathon in history, crossing the finish line in two hours, one minute and 25 seconds.

Last year he broke the men's world record, winning the Chicago Marathon in two hours and 35 seconds, beating the mark of fellow Kenyan Eliud Kipchoge.

His record was ratified by international track federation World Athletics last week.

World Athletics president Seb Coe said: "We are shocked and deeply saddened to learn of the devastating loss of Kelvin Kiptum and his coach, Gervais Hakizimana.

"On behalf of all World Athletics we send our deepest condolences to their families, friends, teammates and the Kenyan nation.

"It was only earlier this week in Chicago, the place where Kelvin set his extraordinary marathon World Record, that I was able to officially ratify his historic time.

"An incredible athlete leaving an incredible legacy, we will miss him dearly."