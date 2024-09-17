Glasgow secures funding to become 2026 Commonwealth Games hosts after Victoria withdrawal due to costs

Glasgow is set to be named host city of the 2026 Commonwealth Games after government funding was secured for the event.

The Australian state of Victoria was due to host the the Games but withdrew last year due to rising costs.

Following lengthy negotiations with organisers, the Scottish government has now signed off on staging the 2026 Games.

It comes after the Commonwealth Games Federation pledged a £100m investment and the UK government also guaranteed support. Late last week, the Australian authorities also promised several million pounds to help Glasgow's offer.

Image: Glasgow stepped in after Victoria in Australia pulled out

The decision comes as organisers have sought to reassure the Scottish government that no public money was needed for the delivery of the Games.

Glasgow did host the 2014 games, but the event in 2026 will be scaled back - with fewer venues and the number of sports to be reduced from 18 to 10-13.

Ian Reid CBE, Chair of Commonwealth Games Scotland, said: "Today Glasgow 2026 is one step closer to becoming a reality and we are delighted that both the Scottish and UK governments have backed our proposal.

"We have been clear from the outset that our Games concept for Glasgow 2026 aligns with the CGF's strategy to make the Games more accessible for future hosts, whilst ensuring that public funds are not required. Glasgow is one of the few cities in the Commonwealth that can deliver on time given its world class facilities, experienced workforce and strong supply chain.

"This is a really exciting opportunity and we will be working hard over the coming days to bring the final pieces of the puzzle together. I would like to thank both the Commonwealth Games Federation and Commonwealth Games Australia for their confidence and financial contributions to the project, which have ensured that the Games can continue, that public funds will not be required and which delivers a significant economic boost to the City of Glasgow and to Scotland."