Sha'Carri Richardson: World 100m champion issues public apology to boyfriend Christian Coleman after her domestic violence arrest

Warning: This article contains details some readers may find distressing and upsetting ; Sha'Carri Richardson was arrested at a Seattle airport in July on a domestic violence charge for allegedly assaulting her boyfriend and fellow US sprinter Christian Coleman

Sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson addressed her recent domestic violence arrest in a video on social media and issued an apology to her boyfriend Christian Coleman.

Richardson posted a video on her Instagram account Monday night in which she said she put herself in a "compromised situation." She issued a written apology to Coleman on Tuesday morning.

"I love him & to him I can't apologize enough," the reigning 100m world champion wrote in all capital letters on Instagram, adding that her apology "should be just as loud" as her "actions."

"To Christian I love you & I am so sorry," she wrote.

Richardson was arrested on July 27 on a fourth-degree domestic violence offense for allegedly assaulting Coleman at the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. She was held at South Correctional Entity in Des Moines, Washington, for more than 18 hours.

Image: Richardson competed at the US Championships just days after her arrest

Her arrest was days before she ran the 100 metres at the US Championships in Eugene, Oregon.

In the video, Richardson said she's practicing "self-reflection" and refuses "to run away but face everything that comes to me head on."

According to the police report, an officer at the airport was notified by a Transportation Security Administration (TSA) supervisor of a disturbance between Richardson and her boyfriend, Coleman, the 2019 world 100m champion.

The officer reviewed camera footage and observed Richardson reach out with her left arm and grab Coleman's backpack and yank it away. Richardson then appeared to get in Coleman's way with Coleman trying to step around her. Coleman was shoved into a wall.

Later in the report, it said Richardson appeared to throw an item at Coleman, with the TSA indicating it may have been headphones.

Image: A report on the airport incident said Christian Coleman 'declined to be a victim'

The officer said in the report: "I was told Coleman did not want to participate any further in the investigation and declined to be a victim."

The Associated Press attempted to contact Coleman for comment.

Richardson wrote that Coleman "came into my life & gave me more than a relationship but a greater understanding of unconditional love from what I've experienced in my past."

She won the 100m at the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest and finished with the silver at the Paris Olympics last summer. She also helped the 4x100m relay to an Olympic gold.

She didn't compete during the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 following a positive marijuana test at the US Olympic trials.

If you are affected by any details of this story, there is help and support available at www.sky.com/viewersupport