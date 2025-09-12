World Athletics Championships: Zharnel Hughes says global sprinting in good health post-Usain Bolt as he targets podium in Tokyo

Great Britain's Zharnel Hughes believes global sprinting is in good health post-Usain Bolt as he aims for the podium at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo.

Hughes, 30, will run in the 100m, 200m and 4x100m relay in Japan, two years on from claiming bronze in the 100m during the previous World Championships in Budapest.

The fastest time this year is the 9.75 seconds set by Jamaica's Kishane Thompson with USA's Kenny Bednarek also dipping below 9.8s.

Hughes, whose season high is 9.91s, says there is not much to separate the world's best and thinks medals will be determined by who remains "mentally composed."

"I think sprinting has been able to pick itself back up, in a sense, ever since Bolt left. I definitely think it's in a good spot," the Brit told Sky Sports. "The times have been good enough

Image: Usain Bolt's 100m world record is 9.58 seconds, set in 2009

"We've been hitting the 9.7s, the 9.8s. Obviously, Bolt and those guys have gone in a different stratosphere where you're running 9.5s - Yohan Blake, Tyson Gay and those guys running 9.6s.

"But I do think it's possible we can get there. The competition is definitely there. And in terms of rivalry, I believe we are within the same striking distance of each other.

"It's very close. It's just a matter of who's more mentally composed when it comes to the finals."

On the strength of British sprinting, Hughes - who will be joined in the 100m by Romell Glave and Jeremiaz Azu and in the 200m by Toby Harries - added: "[We have] definitely stepped up to the plate. The guys are now running sub-10s back-to-back.

"When Linford Christie and those guys were doing it back then, it was like, 'wow, this is incredible for us'. Now it's almost like every season, one of us is going to either run 10 seconds or 9.9.

"It's a force you've probably seen so often now. We've seen other countries performing well and we want to be a part of that mix."

I prefer the 200m, to be honest with you. It's the first event I started out with. The 100m, I like it, but it's a bit technical. There's literally zero space for errors and you have to be quite dialled in. You have to be very precise with every step you take, the body positions.

'I'm confident I can always catch you at the very end'

Hughes was unable to land an individual medal at last summer's Olympic Games in Paris, eliminated in the 100m semi-finals before withdrawing from the 200m ahead of the heats due to a tight hamstring.

He is feeling optimistic ahead of Tokyo, though, adding: "I'm not putting any pressure on myself or expectations, but I just want to get through the rounds, most importantly. It's easy to get ahead of yourself, and I'm trying not to do that.

"I'm not fixed on times, I'm mostly fixed on getting through the rounds and getting on the podium, which is the most important bit.

"I'm filled with determination and I'm quite confident in my ability that I can always catch you at the very end. I'm trusting myself and trusting my speed.

Image: Hughes took bronze in the 100m at the 2023 World Championships in Budapest

"The work that I've put in leading up to this championship has been tremendous. It's going to be great.

"I've always been one to be reckoned with when it comes to the championships. I've always been able to position myself into the finals at every major championship

"Unfortunately, last year it didn't get to happen due to injury but I'm feeling confident."

On the British relay squad's hopes of adding a World Championship medal to their Olympic bronze in 2024, Hughes said: "I just hope we keep our heads focused and do not watch any teams that probably have ran faster than us throughout the season.

"Remember who we are and the lion inside of us will always roar. I believe that we can always be on that podium once we commit."