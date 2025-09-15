Armand Duplantis breaks pole vault record world for 14th time at World Athletics Championships in Tokyo on way to gold

Sweden's Armand Duplantis broke the men's pole vault world record for a 14th time on his way to gold at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo.

Duplantis hit new heights with a third time clearance of 6.30m to continue his tradition of beating his own previous record by one centimetre and secured his third consecutive world title.

With the track events completed in Monday night session at Tokyo's National Stadium, all eyes were on Duplantis who put on a show for the 60,000 spectators by making history again.

The 25-year-old was close with his first attempt and even closer with his second, just flicking the bar with his thigh as the crowd gasped. Surrounded by his competitors, Duplantis composed himself before his last effort and cleared the bar, sprinting into huge celebrations.

Duplantis has dominated men's pole vault for the last six years, first breaking Frenchman Renaud Lavillenie's world record of 6.17m in February 2020.

Since then, he's bettered the record in one-centimetre increments as it is understood Duplantis receives sponsorship bonuses every time he breaks the world record.

Image: Armand Duplantis is regarded as the greatest pole vaulter of all-time

Designated World Athletics meetings also hand out bonuses of up to $100,000 (£74,000), plus the competition award.

Greece's Emmanouil Karalis took silver with a best jump of 6.00m, after three close attempts at clearing 6.10m, 6.15m and 6.20m to try and upset Duplantis.

Australia's Kurtis Marschall claimed bronze for the second consecutive World Championships.

