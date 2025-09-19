World Athletics Championships: Amy Hunt takes silver in women's 200 metres with Dina-Asher Smith fifth

Amy Hunt claimed Great Britain's second medal of the World Athletics Championships as she took silver in the women's 200 metres in Tokyo.

Despite a slow start, Hunt came home in 22.14 seconds to finish second behind the USA's Melissa Jefferson-Wooden with Shericka Jackson of Jamaica in third.

Hunt was in tears after crossing the line and realising she had taken Britain's second silver medal of the competition after Jake Wightman in the men's 1500m.

"I have not stopped smiling or crying," she told the BBC after celebrating with her medal.

"As soon as I saw my mum, I burst into tears. I knew I could do it, as long as I put in a good turn and was with them off the bend. I was with them and I was like... expletives! Oh my God, I'm about to do this!

"I am so proud of myself. Moments before the race, I just thought of my grandad. I knew he was watching over me.

"I have a tattoo of him on my arm. I knew he was going to guide me and I'm just so proud of myself and my whole team for putting this together."

Image: Britain's Amy Hunt celebrates after she won the silver medal in the women's 200 metres

British team-mate Dina-Asher Smith, who won this title in 2019, finished fifth in 22.43 seconds.

"I'm disappointed with my race," Asher-Smith told the BBC.

"I think I could have done a better job of executing. I have to go away and work on that.

"Amy did incredibly. I'm very disappointed and all I can do is go away and work and get better."

The race required a restart after the Bahamas' Anthonique Strachan was disqualified for a false start.

Johnson-Thompson third after heptathlon day one

Image: Katarina Johnson-Thompson is third in the heptathlon overnight

Elsewhere on Friday, Katarina Johnson-Thompson finished the first day of the heptathlon in third spot on 3893 points.

After a disappointing shot put, she ran a season's best 23.51 in the 200m to add 1028 points to her overall score. She sits behind Anna Hall of the USA (4154) and Ireland's Kate O'Connor (3906) going into Saturday's final day.

Great Britain's star athlete Keely Hodgkinson is through to Sunday's 800m final alongside team-mate Georgia Hunter-Bell after both successfully navigated themselves through Friday's semi-final.

George Mills - son of former footballer Danny - is also safely through to the men's 5,000m final after finishing fourth in his heat.

USA superstar Noah Lyles won the men's 200m with a time of 19.52. A season's best of 19.78 from GB's Zharnel Hughes was good enough for an impressive fifth.