World Athletics Championships: Katarina Johnson-Thompson shares heptathlon bronze in Tokyo

Katarina Johnson-Thompson believes her joint bronze medal at the World Championships in Tokyo gifted her the opportunity to write a "better story" about the city where she endured a "big trauma" four summers ago.

The heptathlete arrived in the Japanese capital looking to defend the world title she secured in 2023, but, walking into the National Stadium for the first time, found herself hit by devastating deja vu of the Olympic Games in the same venue, where a calf injury in the 200m cut her campaign short.

The 2024 Olympic silver medallist was fourth heading into the final event, the 800m, on Saturday night, with her time of two minutes 07.38 seconds, astonishingly, drawing her exactly level on 6,581 points with the United States' Taliyah Brooks.

Another American, Anna Hall, was crowned champion with 6,888 points and Ireland's Kate O'Connor took silver with a national record of 6,714.

There was a nervy, confusing wait before the big screens inside the stadium confirmed the bronze medal would be shared.

"I didn't celebrate until they actually put the medal around my neck, because, what the hell?" Johnson-Thompson said.

"Exactly the same points. You couldn't write it. I'm so happy that neither of us lost by a point, because that would have been absolutely horrendous.

"I didn't know [the tie-break rules], but the thing came straight away and said we've got bronze, final decision, so I'm taking it."

Johnson-Thompson was surprised by the strength of her own reaction when she came to watch training partner Jazmin Sawyers in the long jump last weekend.

She was shown on the BBC coverage and, after her competition on the penultimate night of the championships, told the broadcaster they had shown her just after she had "been in the toilets crying my eyes out, remembering all the memories from this place".

Speaking to reporters later, Johnson-Thompson explained: "The minute I entered the indoor bit was when I just started crying straight away.

"The memories of coming through here, having to get my crutches out and not being able to finish the heptathlon, it just instantly hit me. I couldn't believe it, because I haven't really cried about that for a long time.

"The minute I stepped in, I felt the emotion. I saw the track and it just felt the same, so I was just so happy to get that out of my system from yesterday. When I was lining up for the 200, it was very hard not to think about that, as much as you're trying to stay in the moment.

"It's the same track where a big trauma happened in my life. I was so happy to finish day one, but then to come away here and have a better memory, to be here with my family and partner, and share that moment with them, it just feels like I have rewritten a better story about the city."

The 32-year-old said she would need to take some time before being able to determine what her future might hold, adding: "I don't know. I've been through it all in the last 24 hours."

Botched final handover in relay

Image: Jona Efoloko failed to hand the baton to Eugene Amo-Dadzie during the men's 4x100m relay

There was disaster for Great Britain's men's 4x100m relay quartet of Jeremiah Azu, Louie Hinchliffe, Jona Efoloko and Eugene Amo-Dadzie after a botched final handover meant they failed to qualify for the final.

Amo-Dadzie appeared to set off too quickly to receive the baton from Efoloko after two good changeovers.

Amo-Dadzie said: "I guess it's a natural disappointment. When we're in a situation where you feel like you didn't do the job to the best of your ability, because it doesn't just impact yourself, it impacts the whole team."

And even more questions will be asked after the women's 4x400m relay team were dead last in their heat, but the men's quartet of Lee Thompson, Toby Harries, Seamus Derbyshire and Charlie Dobson qualified for the final in 2:58.11.

Britain's women's 4x100m team also made it safely through to Sunday's final.

Max Burgin finished sixth in the men's 800m final in a personal best 1:42.29, while Hannah Nuttall finished eighth in the 5,000m final in 15:01.25.