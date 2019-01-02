Athletics News

Dance Fit, powered by Fitbit, will be available On Demand

Dance Fit, powered by Fitbit: Behind The Scenes

The second series of Dance Fit, powered by Fitbit, will be available on On Demand from Wednesday, January 2.

Former model Kelly Brook is joined in collaboration with professional dance partner Brendan Cole with all seven episodes of the second series available soon.

Powered by Fitbit, the fitness-focused show will be bringing you Latin and Ballroom routines that you can do at home so make sure you don't miss any of them...

The 6 episodes for the series available in January are:

1 Waltz
2 Salsa
3 Quickstep
4 Samba
5 Charleston
6 American Smooth

