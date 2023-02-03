Jessica Ennis-Hill calls for more support for female athletes during pregnancy

Jessica Ennis-Hill

Former Olympic gold medallist Jessica Ennis-Hill wants to see more support for female athletes going through pregnancy in order for women to feel more comfortable with starting families during their careers as opposed to post-retirement.

The London 2012 heptathlon champion had her first child two years after collecting gold before returning to win her third world title in Beijing as well as going on to claim silver at the 2016 Olympics.

She is hopeful of an improved environment in which others can follow a similar path, with five-time Grand Slam winner Naomi Osaka among those at the forefront of that conversation having recently announcing her pregnancy at the age of 25.

Meanwhile in football Iceland captain Sara Bjork won a case against former club Lyon after they stopped playing her when she fell pregnant, before Emma Mukandi addressed a lack of maternity conditions available to WSL players after returning to action following six months off after of the birth of her daughter in November 2021.

As sports continue to look at how they accommodate and treat pregnancy, Ennis-Hill believes there is still some way to go.

Gold medalist Jessica Ennis-Hill celebrates after the heptathlon 800m at the World Athletics Championships in Beijing in 2015

"I would like to see so much more support for athletes going through pregnancy and post natal and coming back to their sport," she said, speaking to Laureus' digital-first content series, Spirit of Sport.

"We're at a time now where women and female athletes don't have to say, "right, I've done my career and I'm going to start my family." You can have the two alongside each other, which often works really well and is hugely rewarding although very challenging.

"There's still this very grey area within sport where [the question is] what support do you have access to when you're pregnant? How does that change your funding? What kind of maternity package do you have? What's on the knock on effect to sponsors and deals and how do you not worry financially about how you're going to continue?

"There's so many different variables that come into play and it can become a very overwhelming time if you find yourself pregnant in the middle of your career or chose to get pregnant in the middle of your career. Definitely more support and just awareness as to how female athletes need to navigate themselves through that time is really, really important."

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

Allyson Felix has emerged as a prime example of longevity and success post-pregnancy having returned from giving birth to win bronze in the 400m and gold in the 4x400m relay at the 2021 Olympic Games.

She had endured difficulties of her own during her break from competing, accusing her sponsors Nike of refusing to guarantee salary protections in the months following pregnancy. Nike would later adjust their policy to assure of no salary reductions for 18 months, beginning eight months prior to the athlete's due date.

Ennis-Hill spoke of her admiration for the American track star.

"Absolutely Allyson Felix is a huge inspiration to me," she added. "I've been in championships where she's been competing and seen her compete for what seems like a million years she's been around for so long.

"I have a huge amount of respect and admiration for the longevity of her career. It's so hard to compete at your very best and stay on top for years and years and years and keep performing and winning gold medals.

"And then also I have huge respect for her for what she's done off the track. As a mother myself and stepping away from your sport to start a family and then coming back to the top of your game is probably one of the hardest challenges that you face as a female athlete.

"She was able to do that as well, and it is incredible to see her journey through motherhood and sport alongside what I did as well."