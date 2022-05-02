Mo Farah: Britain's multiple Olympic and world champion admits track career could be over

Mo Farah crosses the line to finish in second place in the men's race during the Vitality London 10,000 road race

Multiple Olympic and world champion Mo Farah admitted his elite track career could be over after he finished runner-up in the Vitality London 10,000 on Monday on his return to action.

Farah, who completed the 5,000 and 10,000 metres double at the 2012 and 2016 Olympics, was racing for the first time since June after failing to qualify for last year's Tokyo Games.

The 39-year-old Briton finished a minute outside his best time at the London road race, which came in 2010, as he was out-sprinted by 26-year-old club runner Ellis Cross, who finished four seconds ahead with a time of 28min 40secs.



"In terms of the track, that's it, I think," Farah said. "Your body has to be ready. You have to be in the right frame of mind and compete with the guys. I love the sport and what I do, I've had a long career.

"The reality is that it has been so, so long. In my career, I've never been out that long before... Today was tough and Ellis did well to beat me."

Farah, who has won the London race seven times, confirmed he would definitely miss the World Championships in Eugene in July.

However, he was noncommittal when asked if he would run at the Commonwealth Games or European Championships in August.

In terms of the track, that's it, I think. Your body has to be ready. You have to be in the right frame of mind and compete with the guys. Mo Farah

"Right now, no," Farah said. "In three, months, two months...We've still got time.

"There's no secret to this, you've got to put in the miles, you've got to put in the work. If my body allows me to continue to do it then maybe.

"The World Championships are not on my radar at the minute... Because I've been there and done it, unless I can compete with the guys and be competitive, you've got to be honest and make that decision."