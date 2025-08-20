Keely Hodgkinson eases to victory as she continues return from injury ahead of World Athletics Championships

Olympic champion Keely Hodgkinson produced a dominant display to win the women's 800 metres at the Diamond League meet in Lausanne, with British team-mate Georgia Hunter Bell finishing third.

Hodgkinson, who has been recovering from a hamstring injury, returned after a 376-day absence in Silesia last weekend to set a world-leading run of one minute and 54.74 seconds, just behind her own national record.

With the World Championships in Tokyo coming up next month, Hodgkinson laid down another marker as she made a strong finish in wet conditions to set a new meeting record of 1:55.69.

Hunter Bell had been in second place down the home straight but faded in the closing metres as Switzerland's Audrey Werro ran her down to clock 1:57.55.

Hodgkinson, 23, had looked in control from the opening part of the race, sitting second behind the pacemaker at the bell, which she took in 56.04 seconds.

With only Prudence Sekgodiso for company heading into the final 300m, Hodgkinson soon pulled clear of the South African to coast towards another impressive victory.

"(I feel) a little bit relieved," Hodgkinson told BBC World Service Sport.

"I felt like this race was definitely going to be more of a challenge, but taking on a pace like that, you've just got to run and forget about everybody else.

"I'm glad it paid off. I feel like I've really backed up my 1:54 with a solid 1:55. We are seeing improvements all the time, so I'm happy."

Hodgkinson's training partner Hunter Bell, meanwhile, must now decide whether to have another crack at the 800m in Tokyo or focus on the 1,500m, where she would be looking to add to her Olympic bronze medal from Paris.