Los Angeles Dodgers to face Boston Red Sox in World Series after game seven win

Yasiel Puig celebrates after his game-winning home run for the Dodgers in Milwaukee

Yasiel Puig's three-run homer helped the Los Angeles Dodgers secure a World Series berth as they defeated the Milwaukee Brewers 5-1 in Game Seven of the National League Championship Series.

Puig's deep shot, combined with some superb pitching, helped the secure a 4-3 series victory and a date with the Boston Red Sox to decide the sport's world championship.

Christian Yelich had given the Brewers a 1-0 lead at Miller Park with a first-inning home run but the home side failed to take a number of chances they earned against Dodgers rookie Walker Buehler.

That lead did not last long as Brewers starter Jhoulys Chacin served up a two-run bomb to Cody Bellinger in the top of the second before an hour when both offenses were shut down.

Buehler was helped by some superb defence from Dodgers outfielder Chris Taylor, whose fifth-inning catch robbed Yelich of an extra-base hit that would almost certainly have levelled the scores.

And the game would turn completely in the Dodgers' direction in the top of the sixth when Puig launched a pitch from Jeremy Jeffress some 413 feet into deep left center field for what would turn out to be the final runs of the series.

Puig was at the centre of celebrations in the Dodgers locker room at Miller Park after their Game Seven success

Kenley Jansen came out of the bullpen to claim four outs and the Dodgers would then turn to their ace starting pitcher - Clayton Kershaw - to secure the final three outs.

"I'm just so proud of our guys for enduring this roller coaster of a season," manager Dave Roberts said.

The World Series gets underway on Tuesday night at Fenway Park in Boston, with the Red Sox having beaten the Houston Astros in five games to secure their place.