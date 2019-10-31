Washington Nationals win World Series with 6-2 triumph against Houston Astros
It is the first time in history that the visiting team has won all seven games of the World Series
31/10/19
The Washington Nationals won their maiden World Series title with a 6-2 triumph against Houston Astros at the Minute Maid Park in Game 7 on Wednesday.
Howie Kendrick hit a two-run home run in the seventh inning as the Nationals sealed a come-from-behind win in Houston to win the best-of-seven championship series decider.
The Nationals, who began playing in the nation's capital in 2005 when the Montreal Expos moved there and changed their name, became the first team to win a World Series without winning a game at home.
It is the city of Washington's second World Series title, after the Senators won it in 1924 and completes a stunning turnaround for the Nationals, who began the season with a miserable 19-31 record.
The Nationals won five elimination games on their way to the title, which was celebrated wildly by thousands of Nationals fans in Washington.
"Congratulations to the Washington Nationals on a great season and an incredible World Series," tweeted President Donald Trump, who was booed by Nationals fans when he attended Game 5 in Washington.
"Game 7 was amazing!"
Meanwhile, Nationals starting pitcher Stephen Strasburg, who earned wins in each of his two World Series starts against the Astros, was named the Most Valuable Player of the World Series.