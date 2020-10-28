Los Angeles Dodgers beat Tampa Bay Rays to win first World Series since 1988

The LA Dodgers claimed their first World Series win since 1988, defeating the Tampa Bay Rays

The Los Angeles Dodgers have won their first World Series since 1988, beating the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 6 to end the pandemic-shortened season.

The Dodgers ended decades of heartbreak with a 3-1 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays in Arlington sealing the best-of-seven championship 4-2.

The Dodgers' triumph at their third World Series appearance in four years closed out a shortened season in which the final three play-off rounds were held at four neutral-site locations in a bid to limit the spread of coronavirus.

Corey Seager was deemed the Most Valuable Player of the World Series

Corey Seager was named the Most Valuable Player of the World Series. The Dodgers shortstop also won National League Championship Series MVP honours.

Dodgers catcher Austin Barnes described finally clinching the championship as "surreal".

Barnes said: "We've had our hearts broken so many times and this group has worked so hard. There's a ton of emotion."

Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner was pulled during the game and MLB later said he had tested positive for coronavirus. The players would undergo rapid COVID-19 tests when they returned to their hotel, ESPN reported.

Turner later tweeted: "Thanks to everyone reaching out. I feel great, no symptoms at all. Just experienced every emotion you can possibly imagine.

"Can't believe I couldn't be out there to celebrate with my guys. So proud of this team and unbelievably happy for the city of LA."

The 48,000-capacity stadium in Texas was allowed to have around 11,000 people attend the game.

The Dodgers have now won seven titles, six of which have come since the team moved from Brooklyn to Los Angeles in 1958.

The triumph was relief for the long-suffering Dodgers organisation as well as Major League Baseball, whose season once appeared doomed by coronavirus after the pandemic cancelled spring training in mid-March and delayed Opening Day by months.