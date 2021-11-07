World Series: Atlanta Braves celebrate title at championship parade

Atlanta Braves celebrate winning the World Series at Truist Park in Georgia

The Braves celebrated winning their first World Series title in 26 years in front of approximately 400,000 fans at the championship parade in Atlanta.

The Braves breezed to their first title since 1995, hammering the Houston Astros 7-0 on Tuesday night in Game 6 to complete a 4-2 win to snap a 26-year championship drought.

Atlanta I love you! I’ll cherish this moment forever! Best fans in the world! “Stay punctual” #WorldChamps #BangedupBus4 pic.twitter.com/wv85TfJQcM — Luke Jackson (@YaBoy77) November 6, 2021

Star first baseman Freddie Freeman says he has enjoyed every moment of the championship run.

"I've been asked a lot over the last few days, has it hit me yet?" Freeman said. "I kept saying, 'No, I'm just numb.' But today, it's hit me. We're world champions forever."

Braves president of baseball operations Alex Anthopoulos, who tested positive for COVID-19 last week, watched the parade from a private suite at Truist Park before returning to quarantine at home with his family.

"That parade was the most incredible thing we've ever experienced. We're going to be world champions, every single one of us in this stadium, for the rest of our lives."

The championship parade began at the spot where Braves legend Hank Aaron's record-breaking 715th career home run landed at Atlanta-Fulton County Stadium in 1974.

Many in Atlanta believe that Aaron, who died earlier this year, was looking down on this year's team. The Braves won 44 games before the All-Star break and 44 games after the All-Star break before winning it all during the 44th week of the year. Aaron, of course, wore No 44 during his legendary career.

His widow, Billye Aaron, spoke at Friday's celebration.

"The chickens have come home to roost this time," she said. "The spirit of Hank Aaron pervades this space. He is here with us. He loves the Atlanta Braves and I am so very, very happy to see these young men who have picked up the mantle and who have carried it on."