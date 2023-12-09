Shohei Ohtani shatters MLB salary record with $700m Los Angeles Dodgers contract

Japan's Shohei Ohtani has shattered the MLB salary record by signing a $700m Dodgers contract

Shohei Ohtani has signed a 10-year deal with baseball's Los Angeles Dodgers worth a record-shattering $700m (around £560m).

Ohtani is almost unique in the sport's history as an elite hitter and pitcher, although recent elbow surgery means he will be unable to pitch in his debut season with the Dodgers.

The 29-year-old from Japan was twice named American League MVP in his six years as a member of the Los Angeles Angels. He became a free agent at the end of the 2023 season.

In 2023, he had a 10-5 record as a pitcher before undergoing surgery while, as a batter, he hit 44 home runs, batted in 95 runs and stole a further 20 bases.

Ohtani said on Instagram: "To all the fans and everyone involved in the baseball world, I apologize for taking so long to come to a decision. I have decided to choose the Dodgers as my next team.

"First of all, I would like to express my sincere gratitude to everyone involved with the Angels organization and the fans who have supported me over the past six years, as well as to everyone involved with each team that was part of this negotiation process.

"Especially to the Angels fans who supported me through all the ups and downs, your guys' support and cheer meant the world to me. The six years I spent with the Angels will remain etched in my heart forever.

"And to all Dodgers fans, I pledge to always do what's best for the team and always continue to give it my all to be the best version of myself. Until the last day of my playing career, I want to continue to strive forward not only for the Dodgers but for the baseball world.

"There are some things that cannot be conveyed in writing, so I would like to talk more about this again at a later press conference. Thank you very much."