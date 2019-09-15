David Ortiz says he does not know why anyone would shoot him

Retired baseball great David Ortiz says he is still trying to mentally process the shooting attack at a Dominican nightclub that left him seriously injured.

The 43-year-old was shot in the torso in June - in what police believe was a case of mistake identity.

The retired Boston Red Sox slugger told Univision that he wasn't involved in anything which would have made him a target.

He said: "I don't have enemies. I don't know why anyone would want to do this to me."

Ortiz called the moment of the shooting surreal and said he wondered if he would survive.

The shooter has not yet been caught and Ortiz told the Boston Globe that he wants them brought to justice.

"I want to find out who did this," he said.

"I'm not going to sit around and chill if there's somebody out there who wants to kill me."

Earlier in the week, Ortiz made his first public appearance since the shooting, when he threw out the first pitch before the Red Sox played the New York Yankees.

Ortiz thanked the fans for their prayers and support.