Washington Nationals reach World Series for first time

Washington Nationals manager Dave Martinez celebrates victory against St Louis Cardinals

Washington Nationals are through to the World Series for the first time after a 7-4 victory against St Louis Cardinals in the National League Championship Series.

The Nationals used a seven-run first inning to seal a four-game sweep over the visiting Cardinals on Tuesday and celebrate the city's first World Series since the Senators' appearance in 1933.

It was the first sweep in the National League Championship Series since 2015, when the New York Mets defeated the Chicago Cubs, and just the second NLCS sweep in 12 years.

Washington will await the winner of the American League Championship Series - either the Houston Astros or the New York Yankees.

The Astros lead the Yankees 2-1 in their best-of-seven-series.

Progress to the World Series continues a remarkable turnaround in fortunes for the Nationals, whose manager Dave Martinez was under pressure in May after a 19-31 start to the season.

"What a group of guys and what a ride," said Nationals veteran Ryan Zimmerman, who has been with the club since it moved to Washington from Montreal in 2005.

"This is about as good as it gets, but we're not done yet."

Washington's lone baseball championship came in 1924 when the Senators defeated San Francisco Giants.