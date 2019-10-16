Baseball News

Home

Washington Nationals reach World Series for first time

Nationals to face Houston Astros or New York Yankees in World Series starting on October 22

Last Updated: 16/10/19 9:08am

Washington Nationals manager Dave Martinez celebrates victory against St Louis Cardinals
Washington Nationals manager Dave Martinez celebrates victory against St Louis Cardinals

Washington Nationals are through to the World Series for the first time after a 7-4 victory against St Louis Cardinals in the National League Championship Series.

The Nationals used a seven-run first inning to seal a four-game sweep over the visiting Cardinals on Tuesday and celebrate the city's first World Series since the Senators' appearance in 1933.

It was the first sweep in the National League Championship Series since 2015, when the New York Mets defeated the Chicago Cubs, and just the second NLCS sweep in 12 years.

Washington will await the winner of the American League Championship Series - either the Houston Astros or the New York Yankees.

The Astros lead the Yankees 2-1 in their best-of-seven-series.

Progress to the World Series continues a remarkable turnaround in fortunes for the Nationals, whose manager Dave Martinez was under pressure in May after a 19-31 start to the season.

"What a group of guys and what a ride," said Nationals veteran Ryan Zimmerman, who has been with the club since it moved to Washington from Montreal in 2005.

Also See:

"This is about as good as it gets, but we're not done yet."

Washington's lone baseball championship came in 1924 when the Senators defeated San Francisco Giants.

Trending

Around Sky Sports

Get Sky Sports

Your sport. Your way. 8 dedicated channels

Watch on NOW TV

Watch all the action with a Sky Sports Pass

Win Win Win

Win in our free to enter competitions section

Free Golf Game

Play amazing courses on PC, tablet or mobile!

©2019 Sky UK