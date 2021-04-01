Francisco Lindor reaches blockbuster deal to extend his contract with the New York Mets

Lindor, the 27-year-old shortstop, and the team agreed to a 10-year, $341 million deal, which equates to around £247 million.

The four-time All-Star's deal means the deal will be the third-richest based on total value in major league history behind the 12-year, $426.5 million deal that Mike Trout signed with the Los Angeles Angels in March 2019 and the 12-year, $365 million deal that Mookie Betts signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers last July.

Lindor is entering his prime as one of the game's top two-way players. He has two Gold Gloves, awarded to the top defensive player at each position in each league, and two Silver Sluggers, awarded to the top offensive player at each position in each league.

Despite coming off his worst offensive season, as he hit .258 with eight homers and 27 RBIs in 60 games during the pandemic-reduced 2020 campaign, his deal is by far the largest pay-out ever from the Mets, surpassing contracts for third baseman David Wright ($138m), pitchers Jacob deGrom and Johan Santana (both $137.5m).