Mike Trout signs record-breaking Los Angeles Angels contract

Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout is now the highest-paid player in professional sport

The Los Angeles Angels have confirmed their record-breaking $426.5m (£323m) 12-year deal with outfielder Mike Trout.

The deal ends years of speculation among Angels supporters that Trout, who has emerged as baseball's most-rounded hitter, would leave at the end of his previous deal which ran until 2020.

The 27-year-old had long been linked with a move to the Philadelphia Phillies, the New Jersey native being a season-ticket holder at the NFL's Philadelphia Eagles.

But Trout, who has already hit 240 home runs and stolen 189 bases, has now made a huge commitment to the Angels who have struggled to reach the post-season in recent years.

Trout's deal trumps the record $330m deal the Phillies gave to Bryce Harper only last month and, at least in terms of total salary, eclipses the $365m deal between DAZN and boxer Canelo Alvarez - that contract only runs for five years.

"This is where I wanted to be all along," Trout said in a statement released by the Angels.

"I have enjoyed my time as an Angel and look forward to representing the organisation, my team-mates and our fans for years to come."

"This is an exciting day for Angels fans and every player who has ever worn an Angels uniform," Angels owner Arte Moreno said.

"Mike Trout, an athlete whose accomplishments have placed him among the greatest baseball players in the history of the game, has agreed to wear an Angels uniform for his entire career."