Chris Davis has continued his record-breaking form for the Baltimore Orioles. Sounds good, doesn't it? Well, it's a not record he will be proud of...

The 33-year-old set a new Major League Baseball record with a hitless run of 47 at-bats on Monday, and it did not get any better against the Oakland Athletics on Wednesday as his notorious streak crept up to a half century.

'Crush Davis', an All-Star in 2013 and two-time MLB home-run leader, saw two balls fly past him before hitting the third, which flew out to centre off Yusmeiro Petit and was well caught, sending him back to the bench empty-handed.

That took his tally from 47 to 50 as he left the ballpark and he is now 0 for 29 this season, failing to register a hit since September 14.

