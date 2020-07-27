Coronavirus: Two Major League Baseball matches postponed after outbreak in Miami Marlins squad

The Miami Marlins were visitors to Philadelphia Phillies' Citizens Bank Park at the weekend

Major League Baseball (MLB) has called off Monday's scheduled games between the New York Yankees and Philadelphia Phillies and Miami Marlins' vs Baltimore Orioles after a coronavirus outbreak in the Marlins camp.

The Marlins have been in Philadelphia for their weekend series with the Phillies who were due to face the Yankees tonight.

MLB say three members of those who travelled to Philadelphia with the Marlins are self-isolating. ESPN are reporting that 14 have tested positive for coronavirus in the last few days.

The Marlins remain in Philadelphia following their weekend series versus the Phillies and continue to undergo further testing

It's reported the Phillies players and staff have been tested but the results won't likely be known before Monday evening.

A statement from Major League Baseball read: "Tonight's scheduled games between the Miami Marlins and the Baltimore Orioles at Marlins Park and the Philadelphia Phillies and the New York Yankees at Citizens Bank Park have been postponed while Major League Baseball conducts additional COVID-19 testing.

"The members of the Marlins' travelling party are self-quarantining in place while awaiting the outcome of those results.

"Major League Baseball has been coordinating with the Major League Baseball Players Association; the Marlins; the Orioles; the Marlins' weekend opponent, the Phillies; and club medical staffs, and will continue to provide updates as appropriate."