World Series: Los Angeles Dodgers beat New York Yankees in Game 5 to clinch second championship in five seasons

Los Angeles Dodgers won their second World Series in five seasons, overcoming a five-run deficit with the help of three Yankees defensive miscues and rallying on sacrifice flies from Gavin Lux and Mookie Betts in the eighth inning to beat New York 7-6 in Game 5 on Wednesday night.

Aaron Judge and Jazz Chisholm Jr. hit back-to-back home runs in the first inning, Alex Verdugo's RBI single chased Jack Flaherty in the second, and Giancarlo Stanton's third-inning homer against Ryan Brasier built a 5-0 Yankees lead.

But errors by Judge in center and Anthony Volpe at shortstop, combined with pitcher Gerrit Cole failing to cover first on Betts' grounder, helped Los Angeles score five unearned runs in the fifth.

After Stanton's sixth-inning sacrifice fly put the Yankees back ahead 6-5, the Dodgers loaded the bases against loser Tommy Kahnle in the eighth before the sacrifice flies off Luke Weaver.

Judge doubled off winner Blake Treinen with one out in the bottom half and Chisholm walked. Manager Dave Roberts walked to the mound with Treinen at 37 pitches.

"I looked in his eyes. I said how you feeling? How much more you got?" Roberts recalled. "He said: `I want it.' I trust him."

Treinen retired Stanton on a flyout and struck out Anthony Rizzo.

Image: The Los Angeles Dodgers ran onto the field and went wild when the win was confirmed

Walker Buehler, making his first relief appearance since his rookie season in 2018 , pitched a perfect ninth for his first major league save.

When Buehler struck out Verdugo to end the game, the Dodgers poured onto the field to celebrate between the mound and first base, capping a season in which they won 98 games and finished with the best regular-season record.

Shohei Ohtani, the Dodgers' record-setting $700m (£540m) signing and baseball's first 50-homer, 50-steal player, went 2 for 19 with no RBIs and had one single after separating his shoulder during a stolen base attempt in Game 2.

Freddie Freeman hit a two-run single to tie the Series record of 12 RBIs , set by Bobby Richardson over seven games in 1960, and was voted Series MVP. With the Dodgers one out from losing Friday's opener, Freeman hit a game-ending grand slam reminiscent of Kirk Gibson's homer off Oakland's Dennis Eckersley in 1988's Game 1 that sparked Los Angeles to the title.

Image: Los Angeles Dodgers' Freddie Freeman was awarded the MVP trophy after their win against the New York Yankees

The Dodgers earned their eighth championship and seventh since leaving Brooklyn for Los Angeles - their first in a non-shortened season since 1988. They won a neutral-site World Series against Tampa Bay in 2020 after a 60-game regular season and couldn't have a parade because of the coronavirus pandemic.

These Dodgers of Ohtani, Freeman & Betts joined the 1955 Duke Snider and Roy Campanella Boys of Summer, the Sandy Koufax and Don Drysdale era that spanned the three titles from 1959-65, the Tommy Lasorda-led groups 1981 and '88 and the Betts and Clayton Kershaw champions of 2020.