Bryce Harper lands record Philadelphia Phillies deal worth $330m

Bryce Harper looks to have been handed the largest deal in US sports

Bryce Harper has landed a 13-year deal worth $330m with the Philadelphia Phillies, according to multiple reports.

The contract handed to the 26-year-old would be the largest guaranteed deal in North American professional sport.

The Phillies look to have beaten the San Francisco Giants and the Los Angeles Dodgers, who were also understood to be interested, to Harper's signature.

Bryce Harper is believed to have turned down an offer to stay with the Washington Nationals

The outfielder reportedly rejected a $300m offer to stay with the Washington Nationals, and instead entered the free agent market.

Harper is a six-time All Star and was named 2015 National League MVP.

He has hit 184 home runs, with 521 RBIs over 927 games, with a career batting average of .279.