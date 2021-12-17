Basketball News

Home

WATCH LIVE BBL: Leicester Riders vs Newcastle Eagles

Coverage also available on Sky Sports Mix from 7pm - tip off at 7.30pm

Last Updated: 17/12/21 9:28pm

The Leicester Riders host the Newcastle Eagles at the Morningside Arena in Round 8 of the BBL Championship!

Who will win the BBL Championship?

Also See:

Leicester Riders boast a 100 per cent record in this year's competition, while Newcastle Eagles have won four of their seven matches.

Coverage begins at 7pm, watch via the video at the top of the screen or on Sky Sports Mix from 7pm.

Trending

Around Sky Sports

Get Sky Sports

Your sport. Your way. 8 dedicated channels

Stream on NOW

Live stream Sky Sports with a NOW Sports Membership

Win Win Win

Win in our free to enter competitions section

©2021 Sky UK