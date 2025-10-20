Steph Curry exclusive: Golden State Warriors superstar opens up on free agency in 2027 and preparing for the 2025/26 season

Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry has opened up on his plans for free agency in 2027 after admitting situations change "really fast" in the NBA.

The prospect of Curry, a two-time league MVP and 11-time All-Star, playing for any franchise other than The Dubs is a strange one.

After being drafted with the seventh overall pick in 2009, Curry has gone on to revolutionise the game of basketball, helping himself to four championships, one finals MVP and the NBA record for most three-pointers made with 4,058 to add to his overall tally of 25,386 points.

All while wearing No 30 for the Warriors.

Steph Curry's illustrious NBA career 4 x NBA champion

2 x NBA MVP

2022 NBA Finals MVP

11 x NBA All-Star

2 x NBA All-Star MVP

11 x All-NBA Team selection

2024 NBA Clutch Player of the Year

2 x NBA Three-Point Content champion

Most three-pointers made in NBA history

Curry signed a one-year extension with the team in 2024, worth a reported £47.5m ($62.6m) and ending growing speculation around his future in the process, keeping him in San Francisco until 2027.

Two years from now, when that deal expires, the greatest shooter of all time will be 39.

After averaging just under 25 points, six assists, and over four rebounds in his 16th season, as well as longevity being more prominent than ever in the league, it is clear to see that his time in the NBA is far from over.

But could the next chapter in his illustrious career lie away from Chase Center? Do not rule it out.

"What I have learned about this league is that things change really fast," Curry told Sky Sports while discussing Underrated Golf, a programme set up by the point guard to break down barriers to entry and increase diversity in the game of golf.

What is Underrated Golf? Underrated Golf is an initiative led by Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry to create a pathway into the sport for young athletes from underrepresented communities.



The programme aims to break down barriers in the game of golf to give prospects a level playing field, in a bid to create a more inclusive and accessible environment for young golfers.

"What you might feel like in two years from now could be totally different. I try to stay in the moment as much as possible; it's not the glitziest answer but it allows me to enjoy what is happening now.

"I do want to play for only one team, let's keep that pretty clear. Being at the Warriors has been unbelievable and I feel blessed to have only played for one franchise and to have accomplished what we have.

"So if I could have the best of both worlds and continue to be championship relevant over the next couple of years, that would be great but this league is wild. You kind of just stay in the moment."

Despite a decision on his future looming as we approach 2027, Curry's full focus remains on securing more success with the team he holds so dear to his heart in the upcoming 2025/26 season.

The arrival of six-time All-Star Jimmy Butler in February has shown early signs of promise after the Warriors reached the Western Conference semi-finals last time out, only to be denied the opportunity to show their title-winning credentials following a Grade 1 hamstring strain for Curry in game one against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

A 4-1 defeat in the series would follow but heading into 2025/26, the roster has been bolstered by a new two-year deal for Jonathan Kuminga, as well as the arrival of 2024 NBA champion Al Horford,to run alongside long-term teammate Draymond Green in the frontcourt.

Image: Golden State Warriors forward Jimmy Butler (left) Stephen Curry (centre) and forward Draymond Green (right)

With Curry now back to full fitness and fresh depth surrounding him, the intentions from the Warriors have been clear from pre-season.

The Dubs are 3-1 in games Curry has featured in, beating the Los Angeles Lakers and the Portland Trail Blazers twice, with attention now turning to the season opener against the Lakers on October 21, live on Sky Sports.

When asked what aspects of the game still motivate a player who has already achieved so much in the sport as we approach a new 82-game season, Curry added: "I talk about championships, and that drive - it allows every part of the journey to matter.

"Even in the off-season, how you prepare for the year, come in and try and build chemistry with your teammates and how you get through the emotional rollercoaster of an 82-game season.

"All of that is built into being at your peak come playoff time in April.

Image: Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry during the pre-season game against the Los Angeles Clippers

"Individual accolades take care of themselves. When you win, everybody is rewarded. As long as I'm taking care of championship motivation, everything else takes care of itself. Whether you win or not, you just lay it all out there.

"We have a brand new team again. We'll all try and stay healthy and try and get to the finish line. That's our goal."

The Warriors have won seven championships in total across their 78-year history, with Curry leading them to more than half of that total.

If the franchise is to add an eighth banner to the rafters in 2026, their point guard will be the man to lead them there.

His powers at the highest level are showing no signs are waning, with the 37-year-old looking to replicate the successes of the likes of LeBron James and Kevin Durant by "redefining" what it is to be playing at a high level towards the latter stages of their respective careers.

"I feel like I've got some good basketball ahead of me. I'm trying to redefine what it is to be playing at a high level at this age," said Curry when the question of his timeline leading the roster was posed.

"I still love the work that goes into it and playing the game; hopefully, that will carry me. I don't want to put any limits on it."

Watch the Golden State Warriors against the Los Angeles Lakers live on Sky Sports + on October 21, tip-off 3am UK time.