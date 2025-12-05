LeBron James inspires LA Lakers to victory over Toronto Raptors at expense of double-figure scoring streak

LeBron James' run of 1,297 regular-season NBA games in which he had scored 10 or more points ended as the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Toronto Raptors 123-120.

James scored eight points on the night but, with the contest tied and the buzzer imminent, opted to pass to Rui Hachimura for a game-winning assist.

The 40-year-old's scoring streak dated back to January 2007 and was the longest in NBA history, breaking Michael Jordan's previous record by 431 games.

In March this year, James became the first player to score 50,000 points in NBA regular season and play-off matches.

'I always make the right play'

"I won't make that a habit," James joked with reporters after the game.

"You guys have been around me for eight years, this is my eighth year here, I always just make the right play. That is all that matters, win, lose or draw.

"You make the right play and God has always given back to me. That's how I was raised and how I will always play the game."