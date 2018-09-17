Dwyane Wade returns to Miami Heat after opting against retirement

Dwayne Wade is the Miami Heat's all-time leader in points, assists, steals and games played

Dwyane Wade's Hall of Fame career is not over yet, with the 36-year-old deciding to return to the Miami Heat and play a 16th NBA season.

The three-time NBA champion made his announcement on Sunday night, having spent the last two-and-a-half months weighing up his options, with retirement a serious possibility.

Instead, he'll be back in Miami after all, where he spent the first 13 years of his career and picked up an NBA Championship ring in 2006, 2012 and 2013.

He is expected to be on a $2.4m, one-year deal.

Wade returned to the Heat in a trade last February, after spending the 2016-17 season with the Chicago Bulls and the start of last season with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

He appeared in 26 games with Miami last season including playoffs, all off the bench and averaging 12.9 points.

In his career, the 12-time All-Star shooting guard has averaged 22.5 points. He's the Heat all-time leader in points, assists, steals and games played.